Slipknot tease mask video

Slipknot have released a teaser clip from their video for The Devil In I, which will reveal the band’s new masks.

The full promo is due at 2pm UK time today, and comes ahead of the band’s long-awaited album .5: The Gray Chapter, due on October 20.

Frontman Corey Taylor recently confirmed the band’s new bassist and drummer would be wearing identical masks, and that his own had “changed dramatically.”

He said: “ for me, the mask is a representation of what’s going on spiritually, emotionally, artistically. It’s about what’s coming next. People are going to get a lot when they see this video – it’s going to blow their minds.”