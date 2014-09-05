Slipknot Sid meets magician Dynamo

Slipknot's DJ Starscream has his mind blown by Dynamo in a clip from the British magician's new TV series.

Dynamo visits Venice Beach in Los Angeles where he meets the DJ, aka Sid Wilson, and performs a skateboard trick like no other.

The Final Series of Magician Impossible started this week on the Watch channel.

Slipknot will release new album .5: The Gray Chapter on October 20 via Roadrunner Records. It is the band’s first album since 2008’s All Hope Is Gone and their first since the death of founding bass player Paul Gray in 2010.