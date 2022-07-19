Slipknot share video for new single The Dying Song (Time To Sing), announce new album The End, So Far

Slipknot will release their much-anticipated seventh studio album, The End, So Far, via Roadrunner Records on September 30. And to stoke excitement ahead of the album drop, The Nine have shared the video for the album's second single, The Dying Song (Time To Sing).

“New music, new art, and new beginnings. Get ready for the end,” says M. Shawn Crahan, who directed the single's arty video, which can be viewed below.

Produced by Slipknot and Joe Barresi (Kyuss, The Bronx), The End, So Far, the band's parting shot on Roadrunner, will feature 12 tracks, including 2021 single The Chapeltown Rag. The album is now available to pre-order.



The Dying Song (Time To Sing) opens with ominous synth sounds and Corey Taylor crooning "Put your hands into the water / Let your mouth go sick and dry / Put your life into your death now / Let them sing until you die" before repeatedly screaming "DIE!" as the band kick in behind him.

Watch the video below:

Speaking about The End, So Far last year, Corey Taylor told US metal media personality Eddie Trunk: "It's really killer, man. It's darker than We Are Not Your Kind, but there's a ton of melody. I've been telling everybody that it's like a heavier version of Vol. 3.



"It's got so many textures and layers. The heavy stuff has attack but the melodic stuff you can just sink your teeth in; there's a lot of great melodies and hooks. I'm really, really excited for people to hear it."

(Image credit: Jonathan Weiner)

The End, So Far tracklist





1. Adderall

2. The Dying Song (Time To Sing)

3. The Chapeltown Rag

4. Yen

5. Hivemind

6. Warranty

7. Medicine For The Dead

8. Acidic

9. Heirloom

10. H377

11. De Sade

12. Finale

Slipknot launch their European tour on July 20 in Bucharest, Romania.