“You would see them lift their masks, puke in a bucket and keep going!” Slipknot’s first manager remembers wild 90s Iowa shows

Slipknot’s original manager has reflected on the gigs the nu metal wildmen played as they rose to prominence.

Talking exclusively in the new issue of Metal Hammer, Sophia John remembers an early concert from the masked nine-piece, where they played in the sweltering heat of a Des Moines summer. It got so hot, she claims, that the band threw up in buckets onstage as they were performing.

“In the summertime, the heat was so bad, they’d have buckets on the side of the stage,” John tells journalist Joe Daly. “You would see them lift their masks and puke in the bucket and keep going!”

She continues: “A lot of people don’t have the luxury of loving what they do for a living. You have those that may actually love what they do for a living, but you have the average person that’s in the grind of things on a daily basis. Once a month, Slipknot would play and everybody would show up. You would go into the pit and you’d just get it all out of your system.”

In the same interview, John also looks back on the showcase Slipknot played for various record executives in Las Vegas, which was arranged by nu metal producer extraordinaire Ross Robinson.

“We played in the basement of [entertainment venue] Gameworks, on a stage where half of the band was off of the stage because there wasn’t enough room,” she explains. “Paul [Gray, late bassist] was on the floor and poor Craig [Jones, former guitarist-turned-keyboardist/sampler], he was in a booth with all of his stuff, because there wasn’t enough room on the stage.”

However, the gig did little to drum up interest, with Slipknot not getting signed until then-Roadrunner Records A&R Monte Conner heard their 1998 demo. “There were tons of A&R people; we didn’t understand who any of the people were or why they were there,” says John. “They were there because Ross asked them to be there.”

Read more from John, as well as friend of the band David 'Davo' Wilkins and Des Moines former music journalist Kyle Munson, in the new Hammer, which celebrates 25 years since Slipknot's debut album. The issue also includes interviews with Robinson, Slipknot co-founder/percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan and guitarist Jim Root, as well as modern-day musicians the band inspired.