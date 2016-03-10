Slipknot drummer Weinberg reveals inspiration

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg says he took inspiration by watching other sticksmen perform live.
He was brought into Slipknot to replace Joey Jordison and contributed on their 2014 album .5: The Gray Chapter. And he insists there’s nothing better than making his presence felt when he’s playing onstage.
He says in an interview with Evans Drumheads: “Really, the school I went to was going to shows constantly and always watching the drummer, watching how the drummer interacted with the band and how it just looked so fun – and I wanted that for myself.”
Weinberg reports he grew up loving punk and hardcore bands and enjoyed the thrill of playing in tiny venues. He adds: “There were kids stagediving and most often, you are right next to the drummer because the place is that small. I live for that. So that energy, if you can somehow translate it to the Slipknot audience, that’s a beautiful thing.
“I pretty much like to take my ears off my head. That’s important, especially for aggressive music like Slipknot – to cut through two guitar players, a bass player, a vocalist, a DJ, a sampler and two other percussionists – you’re cutting through so much. So to have something that’s just a crazy whip that just blows your head apart – that’s what I like.”
Weinberg wants to keep challenging himself behind the kit, and says while that can be difficult, he enjoys pushing himself.
He continues: “I want to get more interesting and I want to explore weirder tones and just get outside the box. Once I feel comfortable with something, I kinda want to shake it up and make it a little harder for myself and then figure out how to do it a different way.
“It’s a constant struggle to improve, but that’s what makes it exciting.”
Slipknot will head out on the road with Marilyn Manson and Of Mice & Men this summer.
Slipknot, Marilyn Manson, Of Mice & Men 2016 North American tour
Jun 09: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT
Jun 11: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA
Jun 13: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA
Jun 14: Inglewood The Forum, CA
Jun 15: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA
Jun 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, NV
Jun 18: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ
Jun 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM
Jun 21: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO
Jun 24: Austin Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX
Jun 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX
Jun 26: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Jun 28: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN
Jun 29: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA
Jul 01: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL
Jul 02: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL
Jul 03: Simpsonville Charter Amphitheater, SC
Jul 06: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY
Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT
Jul 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Jul 10: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA
Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Jul 13: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN
Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI
Jul 14-16: Cadott Rock Fest, WI
Jul 17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL
Jul 19: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON
Jul 20: Montreal Bell Centre, QC
Jul 21: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC
Jul 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY
Jul 24: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY
Jul 26: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA
Jul 27: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Jul 29: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Jul 30: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA
Aug 02: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC
Aug 04: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
Aug 05: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA