“Something’s coming”: Slipknot tease big announcement… with a West Side Story clip

Slipknot are teasing a major news announcement – with an Instagram post that references West Side Story .

Percussionist Michael ‘Tortilla Man’ Pfaff shared a post featuring a clip of a character from the original 1961 film version of the Broadway musical singing the number Something’s Comin’.

The song’s lyrics run: “Could it be? Yes, it could/Somethin's comin', somethin' good, if I can wait/Somethin's comin', I don't know what it is/But it is gonna be great.”

The clip then pans to a baseball cap with the Slipknot logo on it.

While the post may be a reference to the band’’s imminent European tour, Pfaff it’s more likely that it’s teasing new Slipknot music.

On June 5, singer Corey Taylor told the crowd at a show in Moline, Illinois that “probably within the next month, you will probably hear some new fuckin’ Slipknot shit.”

The band’s most recent single was The Chapeltown Rag, released in November 2021. Their last album was 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind.