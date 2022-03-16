Slipknot confirm identity of Tortilla Man

Slipknot have finally officially confirmed the identity of the mysterious percussionist fans have lovingly come to call 'Tortilla Man'. The musician, who replaced longtime Slipknot member Chris Fehn after he left the band in seemingly acrimonious circumstances in 2019, had long been the subject of intense scrutiny from Maggots around the world since his arrival.

Now, the investigations can finally be put to bed - as has been rumoured in the past courtesy of eagle-eyed fans who have pored over videos and photos featuring Slipknot both masked and unmasked over the past three years, a post from the band's official Instagram page has confirmed that Tortilla Man is indeed none other than Michael Pfaff, a bandmate of Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan in Dirty Little Rabbits.

The unveiling of Tortilla Man's identity has come with the news that fans will get to chat to Pfaff himself directly, as he will host an AMA (that's an Ask Me Anything) on Slipknot's official Reddit page at 2pm CT today. We don't know what the hell to expect from Tortilla Man's first official bit of press for Slipknot; the band have only added a typically menacing caption to the post, stating: "You've been warned."

A new Slipknot album is expected to come later this year, with frontman Corey Taylor suggesting it could come as early as Spring and seemingly stoked on the results.

“We were able to really kind of pull off something crazy,” Taylor told HardDrive Radio. “It's really good; I'm really, really stoked on it. I actually like this one more than I like We Are Not Your Kind, and I loved We Are Not Your Kind.”