Slipknot are in a three-way battle for the UK's number 1 album with The Snuts and... George Michael

Slipknot's seventh studio album The End So Far is racing up the UK charts, and is currently a strong contender to hit the top spot.



Battling it out against The Nine for the honour of securing the UK Number One album position are the late George Michael, with a reissue of his 1996 album Older, and Scottish indie-rockers The Snuts, with their second album Burn The Empire.

At this time of writing (October 3), George Michael's Older, originally released over two decades ago, and featuring two UK Number 1 singles Jesus To A Child and Fastlove, is in pole position in the chart race.

According to the Official Charts, Slipknot are behind the Club Tropicana superstar by less than 2,500 copies, but The End, So Far is the most downloaded release of the week so far. The Snuts are currently "on the heels" of Slipknot.

Slipknot have previously topped the UK albums chart twice, with Iowa in 2001, and with We Are Not Your Kind in 2019.

For those out there who haven't yet had the chance to listen to the Iowan metal heavyweights' new album however, which was released on September 30, this is what Metal Hammer had to say: "The End, So Far feels like the fullest expression of what the nine are capable of since 2004’s Vol. 3. It’s the sound of a band returning to the apex of their creative potency."

Listen to The End, So Far below:

You can learn all about the new record in the latest issue of Metal Hammer, which features nine collectable covers - one for each member.

Inside, Corey Taylor reveals why seventh album The End, So Far is their most surprising since Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses), and how it’s ushering in a new chapter of rediscovery for Slipknot. He also explains why Tortilla Man is such an asset to the band, how he and Jim Root mended their friendship, what the future holds for The Nine and much, much more.