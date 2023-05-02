Watch: A fan let off an almighty fart during a Sleep Token gig and totally killed the vibe

Sometimes, you just gotta let it out. A Sleep Token fan has become an unwitting internet celebrity after accidentally, er, letting rip during one of the quieter, more emotionally intense moments of a recent show in Sydney, Australia.
The show took place at the Metro Theatre over the weekend (Saturday, April 29), with the much-hyped masked metallers just over midway through a typically intense and emotionally powerful set as they played through their song Atlantic, taken from critically acclaimed 2021 sophomore album This Place Will Become Your Tomb. During one of the track's quieter, more delicate moments, however, one fan decided to risk it all - and it didn't pay off.
As heard on a now inevitably viral video posted online, a huge, blaring fart can be heard ringing out across the venue right in front of the band, with sections of the crowd immediately breaking out in laughter.
Ever the pros, Sleep Token didn't bat an eyelid (at least we assume they didn't - they're under masks, after all), and continued to play through a scintillating, 13-track set that ended with The Offering, taken from 2019 debut album Sundowning.
Watch the hilarious moment below, and pray for the souls of the poor concertgoers that were caught in the crossfire.
Someone ripping an absolutely SINISTER fart during a quiet bit at a Sleep Token gig is haunting me. pic.twitter.com/O7q5qCUyL7April 30, 2023
Sleep Token are set to have a busy second half to the year, with new album Take Me Back To Eden coming on May 19 via Spinefarm, and a host of European summer dates following their current Australia run. After that, they'll be heading out to the US for their very first Stateside headline tour.
Sleep Token Take Me Back To Eden tracklist
1. Chokehold
2. The Summoning
3. Granite
4. Aqua Regia
5. Vore
6. Ascensionism
7. Are You Really Okay?
8. The Apparition
9. DYWTYLM
10. Rain
11. Take Me Back To Eden
12. Euclid
Sleep Token tour dates 2023
May 04: Perth Magnet House, Australia
Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland
Jun 09: Hradec Králové Rock For People, Czech Republic
Jun 10: Gdansk Mystic Festival, Poland
Jun 23: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands
Jun 24: Gräfenhainichen Full Force Festival, Germany
Jun 30: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain
Jul 28-30: Manchester Radar Festival, UK
Sep 8: Alton, VA Blue Ridge Rock Fest
Sep 9: Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
Sep 10: New York, NY Webster Hall
Sep 12: Worcester, MA The Palladium
Sep 13: Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!
Sep 15: Detroit, MI Masonic Cathedral Theatre
Sep 17: St Paul, MN Myth Live
Sep 19: Dallas, TX The Studio At The Factory
Sep 20: Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre
Sep 22: St. Louis, MO The Hawthorn
Sep 23: Louisville, KY Louder Than Life
Sep 25: Denver, CO The Ogden Theatre
Sep 26: Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
Sep 28: Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
Sep 29: Boise, ID Knitting Factory
Sep 30: Seattle, WA The Showbox
Oct 1: Portland, OR Roseland Theater
Oct 3: San Diego, CA The Observatory Np
Oct 4: Los Angeles, CA The El Rey Theatre
Oct 5: Anaheim, CA House Of Blues
Oct 7: Sacramento, CA Aftershock