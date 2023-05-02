Watch: A fan let off an almighty fart during a Sleep Token gig and totally killed the vibe

Sometimes, you just gotta let it out. A Sleep Token fan has become an unwitting internet celebrity after accidentally, er, letting rip during one of the quieter, more emotionally intense moments of a recent show in Sydney, Australia.

The show took place at the Metro Theatre over the weekend (Saturday, April 29), with the much-hyped masked metallers just over midway through a typically intense and emotionally powerful set as they played through their song Atlantic, taken from critically acclaimed 2021 sophomore album This Place Will Become Your Tomb. During one of the track's quieter, more delicate moments, however, one fan decided to risk it all - and it didn't pay off.

As heard on a now inevitably viral video posted online, a huge, blaring fart can be heard ringing out across the venue right in front of the band, with sections of the crowd immediately breaking out in laughter.

Ever the pros, Sleep Token didn't bat an eyelid (at least we assume they didn't - they're under masks, after all), and continued to play through a scintillating, 13-track set that ended with The Offering, taken from 2019 debut album Sundowning.

Watch the hilarious moment below, and pray for the souls of the poor concertgoers that were caught in the crossfire.

Someone ripping an absolutely SINISTER fart during a quiet bit at a Sleep Token gig is haunting me. pic.twitter.com/O7q5qCUyL7April 30, 2023 See more

Sleep Token are set to have a busy second half to the year, with new album Take Me Back To Eden coming on May 19 via Spinefarm, and a host of European summer dates following their current Australia run. After that, they'll be heading out to the US for their very first Stateside headline tour.

Sleep Token Take Me Back To Eden tracklist

1. Chokehold

2. The Summoning

3. Granite

4. Aqua Regia

5. Vore

6. Ascensionism

7. Are You Really Okay?

8. The Apparition

9. DYWTYLM

10. Rain

11. Take Me Back To Eden

12. Euclid

May 04: Perth Magnet House, Australia



Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 09: Hradec Králové Rock For People, Czech Republic

Jun 10: Gdansk Mystic Festival, Poland

Jun 23: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands

Jun 24: Gräfenhainichen Full Force Festival, Germany

Jun 30: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 28-30: Manchester Radar Festival, UK



Sep 8: Alton, VA Blue Ridge Rock Fest

Sep 9: Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Sep 10: New York, NY Webster Hall

Sep 12: Worcester, MA The Palladium

Sep 13: Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!

Sep 15: Detroit, MI Masonic Cathedral Theatre

Sep 17: St Paul, MN Myth Live

Sep 19: Dallas, TX The Studio At The Factory

Sep 20: Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre

Sep 22: St. Louis, MO The Hawthorn

Sep 23: Louisville, KY Louder Than Life

Sep 25: Denver, CO The Ogden Theatre

Sep 26: Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Sep 28: Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

Sep 29: Boise, ID Knitting Factory

Sep 30: Seattle, WA The Showbox

Oct 1: Portland, OR Roseland Theater

Oct 3: San Diego, CA The Observatory Np

Oct 4: Los Angeles, CA The El Rey Theatre

Oct 5: Anaheim, CA House Of Blues

Oct 7: Sacramento, CA Aftershock