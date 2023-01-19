Sleep Token drop third surprise single, Granite

Sleep Token have well and truly awoken from their hibernation in recent weeks, and have been surprise-dropping huge singles, such as the prog-metal epic The Summoning and the darkly atmospheric Chokehold.

Continuing their streak of unexpected releases, the mysterious masked metallers have returned with yet another single, the stylishly indie-rock tune Granite, which later evolves into a heavy, riff-centric metal anthem.

In their typically mysterious manner, Sleep Token are keeping their cards close to their chests, and offering little information towards what these new releases could mean. Is there a new album on the way? Possibly. All we know is these new songs are thematically linked: they share similar artwork, all displaying different variants of some kind of mythical, dystopian warlord, and underneath each single announcement on social media is the word 'worship'.

Whatever they're up to, we know it'll be worth waiting for. As for what listeners think of their third release, one fan writes underneath the official YouTube video: "Sleep Token really just be dropping songs and transcending genres like its a game on easy mode, absolutely beautiful". Another says, "It's not even fair for the other bands, Sleep Token already won the album of the year, and it's not even out yet. We're only in January. They're going to dominate this entire year, and I can't tell how happy I am for this! Worship."

Earlier this week, the band kicked off their UK tour on January 17 in Birmingham. Following their show yesterday in Glasgow, tonight they'll be heading off to Manchester, before they grace Bristol on January 21, and sign off for one last gig on January 22 in Hammersmith's Apollo (moved from Brixton Academy).

Listen to Granite below:

Jan 19 Manchester Albert Hall

Jan 21 Bristol Academy

Jan 22 London Hammersmith Apollo