Listen to brand new Sleep Token song Chokehold

Mysterious masked metallers Sleep Token have unveiled a surprise new song. Titled Chokehold, the song serves as the band's first single since the release of their critically acclaimed second studio album, This Place Will Become Your Tomb, which was released on September 24, 2021.

The song is a classic Sleep Token slice of eerie, emotionally heavy, melodic metal, packed with big, swaying riffs, pulsating grooves and the unmistakable croon of enigmatic, anonymous frontman, Vessel.

The song also comes with an animated video that depicts an unsettling, arachnid beastie decked out in armour and hoisting an axe up high as it rises out of the darkness. The strange creature also features on the front cover of the Chokehold single artwork. A new mascot for the band? A terrifying glimpse of their new stage show? As always with Sleep Token, we'll just have to wait and see.

Watch the video below.

Sleep Token's rise in the metal scene has been one of the most unique in recent memory - not least because despite being around for five years, putting out two studio albums in that time and playing dozens of shows, their identities still remain a total mystery. "How we got here is as irrelevant as who we are," Vessel told Metal Hammer in a rare interview in 2017. "What matters is the music and the message."

The band head out on their latest UK tour - their biggest headline venues to date - later this month. Check out the full list of dates below:

Jan 17 Birmingham O2 Academy

Jan 18 Glasgow Barrowlands

Jan 19 Manchester Albert Hall

Jan 21 Bristol Academy

Jan 22 London Brixton Academy