Slayer’s King calls Holt underrated

Slayer guitarist Kerry King says he’s looked up to bandmate Gary Holt since the early days of thrash.

And he’s described the Exodus mainman as underrated on the same level of Judas Priest axeman Glenn Tipton.

Holt makes his first studio appearance with Slayer on upcoming album Repentless, in place of the late Jeff Hanneman.

King tells Asbury Park Press: “I always looked up to Gary when he was playing in Exodus. I’d always refer to him as the Glenn Tipton of our era – because when people reference guitar players, very rarely does anybody reference Glenn.

“As far as metal goes, he’s a giant. People talk about Tony Iommi, but for Glenn Tipton not to be in that same conversation is just a tragedy to me.”

He continues: “I kind of felt that’s how Gary was – kind of overlooked. So when we had the opportunity to see if he wanted to play with us, he was by far my first choice. Luckily he was into it.”

Holt didn’t write any songs for Repentless as King wasn’t certain the fans were ready for such a move. But he says: “As far as going forward, I’m open to whichever way we go. But I haven’t had that conversation.”

The album is released on September 11. Slayer are currently touring North America and return to the UK with Anthrax in December.