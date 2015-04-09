Hanneman not on Slayer album

Jeff Hanneman’s guitar playing is not featured on Slayer’s upcoming album, Kerry King has stated.

His comments clarify recent reports that the late guitarist would be heard on the follow-up to World Painted Blood.

While the song Piano Wire was written by Hanneman and recorded during sessions for the 2009 release, he didn’t play on it himself.

King tells Loudwire: “Jeff Hanneman isn’t physically playing on this record. Piano Wire was recorded last album cycle – but I played all the guitar. I’ve been doing that for years. Since he had no lead on that song, he’s not on it.”

But he reveals there’s a little more to be heard from Hanneman, who died in 2013. “One of his last two songs is on it, and we’ve got one left over for the next one,” King says.

Last month frontman Tom Araya said: “The track was completely done, except we hadn’t finalised the vocals for it. So we’re fortunate to have something he had participated in.”

He added: “Ever since Jeff’s passing it’s been just odd and strange – because he’s never going to be there again.”

Slayer’s 11th album is expected this year.