Slayer, Godsized and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

As Elton John didn’t quite say, ‘Friday night’s alright for moshing’ – so let’s get to it!

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’re bringing you the debut album from Slayer as well as songs from Guns N’ Roses, Black Label Society, Godsized, Metallica, Trust, Upon A Burning Body, Black Sabbath and Coheed & Cambria.

Plus we’re talking about the news that after five years of searching, researchers using data from NASA’s exoplanet-hunting Kepler spacecraft have discovered what look to be two of the most Earth-like worlds yet. Which means we could move there! Which got us thinking…

If and when we do flee for the stars, what one thing would you want to leave behind on Earth and why?

