Slayer guitarist Gary Holt declares his love for Taylor Swift: “Why all the hate? She’s an extraordinarily hard worker!”

Slayer guitarist Gary Holt has outed himself as an admirer of Taylor Swift.

The 60-year-old, who also plays in Bay Area thrashers Exodus, reveals his affinity for pop music in a new interview with the Scandalous podcast.

He also says the genre, not metal, is his go-to when he’s driving.

“I love pop!” Holt says (per Guitar.com).

“I listen to pop mostly in the car, I don’t listen to metal.

“There’s some heavy shit on [Sirius XM streaming]… but I’d rather listen to George Michael, myself.”

Moving onto Swift, Holt declares his admiration for the pop megastar’s work ethic and seemingly generous personality.

“I love Taylor Swift!” he continues.

“Why all the hate? She’s an extraordinarily hard worker, she’s super fucking nice to everybody, and people hate her.

“She’s just the biggest pop star on Earth, and more power to her. I like the songs!”

Holt goes on to explain the depth of his love for pop, saying that he used to spin Madonna while on tour with black metal nasties Venom in the 1980s.

“I’m not a Swiftie, but when I Knew You Were Trouble comes on the radio, I don’t change it,” he says.

“I like it! I like pop music. Always have, even back in the Bonded By Blood era [referring to Exodus’s 1985 debut album].

“I’d be out on tour with Venom, and I’d be drunk at the bar, singing every word to Madonna’s Angel. And Cronos [Venom singer/bassist Conrad Lant] was shaking his head, like, ‘What’s wrong with this guy?!’”

Holt joined Slayer in 2011 as the fill-in for then-guitarist Jeff Hanneman.

When Hanneman died of liver failure aged 49 two years later, Holt became the band’s permanent guitarist.

Slayer retired in 2019, following an extensive farewell, but this year announced their reunion.

They’ll perform at Riot Fest in Chicago from September 20 to 22, Louder Than Life in Louisville on September 27 and Aftershock in Sacramento on October 10.

Guitarist Kerry King recently stated that Slayer shows will be rare.

“Don’t get used to this being a yearly event,” he told Classic Rock History.

