Slash: The world is a lesser place without Lemmy

Slash has recalled some of his memories of Lemmy and says that the world is a lesser place without him.

The guitarist was speaking with Revolver when he was asked about the late Motorhead leader’s legacy.

Slash says: “Lemmy was such a fucking awesome individual. We were good friends since we met in 1987, which is when Guns N’ Roses first went to London.

“Motorhead was doing a record. We went down to meet them for the first time and we all hit it off. Lemmy and I kept in touch and became good friends over the years.

“He was such a great example of what rock’n’roll was all about. You can put on all kinds of labels: heavy metal, hard rock, whatever, but he embodied the spirit of what rock’n’roll is.”

Slash continues: “For years and years, I could be anywhere in the world and somehow Lemmy was there. The planet is a lesser place without him. I really miss him a lot.”

Asked whether he’s stopped to consider the mark he’s made on music history, Slash reports that it’s not something he’s thought about.

He says: “I never stop and think about what my contribution is to all this.

“Being part of Guns N' Roses – when I was out on the road with those guys the last couple of years – I was reminded of the significance the band and the records have had for people. That is almost a surreal kind of feeling.

“Being involved with something again 20 years later, after being away from it for so long, and going out and having the enthusiasm and love that people have shown the band, it's very humbling.

“You feel very fortunate being involved in a situation that has stood the test of time for that long.”

Slash ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators launched their new studio album Living The Dream last week and they've just released an animated puppet video for the track Driving Rain.