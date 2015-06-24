Slash sets sights on album No.4

Slash has written tracks for his fourth album and aims to start production work early next year.

The follow-up to 2014’s World On Fire will be his third with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, with studio sessions to come after their current world tour.

Slash tells Billboard: “We’re working on material. When this tour’s over we’ll start some pre-production, and probably go into the studio in mid to late spring and record.”

He says of his new songs: “They sound very rhythmic – and that’s definitely something that I’m going for. We’ll see what that turns into.

“It changes. It sort of evolves. You start out with one idea and that morphs into another idea. At this point it sounds like it’s going to be really awesome.”

Slash and co played at this year’s Download festival earlier this month and released Live At The Roxy last week. He’s just revealed he prefers the sound of vinyl to digital formats. He features in the latest edition of Classic Rock, available in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

