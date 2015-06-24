Slash sets sights on album No.4

Slash has written tracks for his fourth album and aims to start production work early next year.
The follow-up to 2014’s World On Fire will be his third with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, with studio sessions to come after their current world tour.
Slash tells Billboard: “We’re working on material. When this tour’s over we’ll start some pre-production, and probably go into the studio in mid to late spring and record.”
He says of his new songs: “They sound very rhythmic – and that’s definitely something that I’m going for. We’ll see what that turns into.
“It changes. It sort of evolves. You start out with one idea and that morphs into another idea. At this point it sounds like it’s going to be really awesome.”
Slash and co played at this year’s Download festival earlier this month and released Live At The Roxy last week. He’s just revealed he prefers the sound of vinyl to digital formats. He features in the latest edition of Classic Rock, available in print, digital and via TeamRock+.
Slash tour dates
Jun 23: Rome Rock In Roma, Italy
Jun 24: Milan Fiera Arena, Italy
Jun 26: Zagreb Salata Open Air, Croatia
Jun 28: Bucharest Arnele Romane, Romania
Jun 29: Sofia Hristo Bostev Hall, Bulgaria
Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary
Jul 02: Vienna Castle Clam, Austria
Jul 04: Vernier Arena Geneve, Switzerland
Jul 05: Nice Theatre De Verdure, France
Jul 07: Madrid Barclaycard Arena, Spain
Jul 08: Barcelona Sant Jordi, Spain
Jul 10: Aix Les Bains Musiliac Festival, France
Sep 19: Clark Food Truck And Rock Carnival, NJ
Oct 03: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY