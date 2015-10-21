Slash set for 4th album

Slash has revealed his fourth solo album is 90% written, and he’s aiming to record it early next year.

It’ll be his third studio outing with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, following 2012’s Apocalyptic Love and 2014’s World On Fire.

And the guitarist believes his outfit are only getting better.

Slash tells SBSun.com: “The stuff for the next record is really great. Instead of peaking early and burning out, we’ve started at one place and escalated in terms of our creative inspiration.

“We just seem to get more in a groove the longer we star together, and the harder we work on the road. It seems to come out in the new material.”

Slash and co have been touring almost constantly since mid-2014, and they’ll wind up their multi-leg run in Europe next month. “I live for live performing,” says the former Guns n’Roses axeman. “But I can’t perform live if I don’t record.

“I like writing and I like composing – seeing an idea through from the beginning until it’s a complete song. But at the end of the day it’s a means to get out on the road and play in front of an audience.”

