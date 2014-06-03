Slash rocks the House... of Commons

Slash rocked a house of a slightly different type than usual last night when he performed an acoustic set in the UK Parliament last night.

He played five songs alongside vocalist Myles Kennedy as part of MP Mike Weatherley’s Rock The House scheme, which seeks to encourage and support young musical talent.

The pair delivered a set featuring brand-new track Bent To Fly alongside classics Standing In The Sun, Starlight, Fall To Pieces and Sweet Child O’Mine. Read our review here.

Weatherley described the show as a “once in a lifetime event” and added: “It’s a real honour to welcome one of the greatest guitarists in history to the beautiful Houses of Parliament.”

Slash’s third solo album World On Fire will be released as a Classic Rock Fanpack on September 15 – a full four weeks ahead of its regular release date. The pack includes a metal pin badge, 116-page magazine including exclusive interviews and track-by-track breakdown. Those who pre-order before August 11 will also receive a personalised giant poster. Find out more.