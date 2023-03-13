Slash goes to Hollywood: Guns N' Roses man launches horror film company

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash has launched a horror film production company, BerserkerGang.

Joining Slash in the new venture are Michael Paszt, James Fler and Andrew T. Hunt from distributors Raven Banner - the team behind such titles as Slumber Massacre, Hunt Her Kill Her and Wolfman's Got Nards – plus Rue Morgue magazine founder Rodrigo Gudiño and cinematographer/director/producer Pasha Patriki.

"I’ve always been a huge horror fan, especially going back to the days when horror movies actually scared the hell out of you,” Slash tells Variety (opens in new tab). “I want to get into the heart of the producing business so I can try and make movies that I’d like to see.”

“The aim of BerserkerGang will be quality over quantity,” says Hunt. “We will be selectively choosing projects that we collectively feel best represent the brand.”

“Our goal is to develop projects with filmmakers and writers who are just as passionate about genre films as we are,” says Paszt.

“The company slogan is ‘Films Forged in Fury,’ if that’s any indication of where we plan on venturing” adds Gudiño.

Slash, Raven Banner and Gudiño previously worked together on the 2022 film The Breach, in which a mangled body washes up near the small town of Lone Crow, causing local police no end of bother.

In February Guns N' Roses announced a 2023 World Tour, and earlier this month Glastonbury Festival confirmed that the band would be headlining the prestigious Saturday Night Pyramid Stage slot at this year's event. Full dates below.

