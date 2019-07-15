Slash ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators announce Living The Dream live package

Slash ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have announced a new live package titled Living The Dream Tour.

It was recorded earlier this year at London’s Hammersmith Apollo and will be released on September 20 through Eagle Vision on DVD/2CD, Blu-ray/2CD, 3LP black vinyl, limited edition 3LP red vinyl, digital video and digital audio.

A statement on the the package reads: “Living The Dream Tour features Slash and co. roaring through a highly charged two-hour set of tracks from all four Slash solo albums.

“The set includes Call Of The Wild, Driving Rain, By The Sword, Back From Cali, Starlight and World On Fire.

“There’s a searing live version of Shadow Life, as well as We Are All Gonna Die and Doctor Alibi, during which Myles Kennedy switches vocal duties with bassist Todd Kerns.”

Slash adds: “Every night is chasing that magic and when it happens, it’s euphoric. I just love it. London kicks ass.”

To mark the announcement, a trailer for the live package has been released along with the band’s performance of Apocalyptic Love track Anastasia.

Slash ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators are currently on tour across North America, with dates stretching through until mid-August.

(Image credit: Eagle Rock)

Slash ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators: Living The Dream Tour

1. The Call Of The Wild

2. Halo

3. Standing In The Sun

4. Ghost

5. Back From Cali

6. My Antidote

7. Serve You Right

8. Boulevard Of Broken Hearts

9. Shadow Life

10. We’re All Gonna Die

11. Doctor Alibi

12. Lost Inside The Girl

13. Wicked Stone

14. Mind Your Manners

15. Driving Rain

16. By The Sword

17. Nightrain

18. Starlight

19. You’re A Lie

20. World On Fire

21. Avalon

22. Anastasia