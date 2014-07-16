Slash focused on 'pushing forward' with his music

Slash insists he is more interested in “pushing forward” with his music rather than dwelling on past achievements.

The guitarist says he’s continually asked about his time in Guns N’Roses, despite the fact he hasn’t spoken to Axl Rose since he left the band in 1996.

He tells the Ottawa Citizen: “Really, the only people that obsess about Guns N’Roses is the media. I’m an in-the-moment person. I don’t look too far in the future and I definitely don’t draw on past stuff. Whatever it is you’re doing right this second, just do that and do the best you can at it — just keep pushing forward.”

Slash, who’ll release third solo album World on Fire on September 15 via a Classic Rock Fanpack, says playing live at the moment is very different from his previous experiences.

He adds: “I have a lot less distractions, at least, unnecessary distractions. What I intended to do from the get-go was never really that complicated but success and money and all that kind of stuff just makes life complicated.

“I never aspired to be a rock star. I never fantasised about it when I was a kid. I didn’t play air guitar — I always loved that moment when the equipment was on the stage before the band came on, you know, looking at the guitars. That was always really exciting to me.”