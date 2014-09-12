Slash confirms Kiss man's claims

Slash has confirmed a story in Paul Stanley’s autobiography, where the Kiss mainman told the former Guns N’ Roses guitarist to “go fuck yourself.”

It appears in Stanley’s book Face The Music: A Life Exposed and details the incident which occurred prior to the release of GNR’s Appetite For Destruction.

Stanley had been touted to produce the band’s debut offering and offered to put Slash in touch with BC Rich to get him free guitars. But trouble between the two started shortly after, when Slash, unhappy at the band’s sound at a small LA club, asked the Kiss man to step in behind the mixing desk.

Following the performance, the pair fell out, with Slash accusing Stanley of meddling with their sound and later made derogatory comments in the press about the Kiss frontman’s appearance.

Months later, Slash phoned Stanley about the offer of free guitars – and the Kiss frontman lambasted the guitarist, angrily saying “go fuck yourself.”

Stanley says in the book: “You want me to help you get guitars after you went around saying all that shit about me behind my back? One thing you’re going to have to learn is not to air your dirty laundry in public. Nice knowing you, go fuck yourself.”

Now Slash has confirmed most of the story, although he says things between the pair are “more or less cool now.”

He tells Hard Rock Megazine: “He said something along the lines of, ‘You shouldn’t air your dirty laundry in public, so no, I won’t help you.’ We didn’t speak for years after that.

“It was only until roughly 2006 that we got reacquainted when I was doing the Kiss Rock Honours for VH1 and we sort of let bygones be bygones. We’re more of less cool now.”

In the interview, Slash also says it’s becoming “a pain in the ass” answering questions about a possible reunion with Guns N’ Roses, which have increased since Duff McKagan recently joined Axl Rose on stage in South America.

He says: “What Duff does and his relationship with Guns N’ Roses is not an issue. It’s more of a pain in the ass to have to answer the questions. I’ll be pushing daisies before that question ever goes away. It’s one of those things I don’t see ever happening.”

Slash’s new album World On Fire is released on September 15 via a Classic Rock fan pack.