Slash album is done

Slash has confirmed that work on his third solo album has been completed.

And although he doesn’t have a title, he does have a release date, which he’ll confirm soon.

The former Guns n’Roses axeman laid down 17 tracks – 16 with vocals and one instrumental – with the assistance of singer Myles Kennedy and backing band the Conspirators, who appeared on 2012 release Apocalyptic Love.

Working titles include I Wanna Pull Your Hair, It Puts The Lotion On Its Skynyrd, Cheap Dick, Manual Automation, You’re The Truth, Dirty Girl and Music To Murder Your Girlfriend By.

Slash reports: “These are all working titles – except for one. I don’t have the cover art and title just yet, but it won’t be long.”

He’s also said there are plans to return to the UK and Europe following his upcoming US tour with Aerosmith.