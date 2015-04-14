Slam Dunk's TeamRock Radio takeover

Slam Dunk boss Ben Ray will celebrate the festival’s 10th birthday with a special takeover show on April 19.

At 5pm, be sure to join Ben (pictured below) and TeamRock Radio’s Jon Mahon as they spin classics from bands who’ve graced the festival bill over the last decade, including Millencolin, Fall Out Boy and 2015 headliners You Me At Six.

Tickets for Slam Dunk 2015 are available now for £39, or £44 with the infamous Slam Dunk after party entrance included. For ticket outlets and further venue information, please visit www.slamdunkmusic.com.