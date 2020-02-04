Slade dummer Don Powell departs Dave Hill's Slade, starts Don Powell's Slade

Slade founder member Don Powell has left the band.

A statement on the drummer's website confirms his departure. It reads, "It is with great sadness and regret that Don needs to inform his fans that he now is no longer a member of Dave Hill's Slade.



"Dave has sent Don a cold email to inform him that his services are no longer required, after working together and being friends since 1963."

The statement then reveals that Powell plans to continue with his own version of the band, Don Powell's Slade, with former Slade 2 member Craig Fenney on bass guitar, and will post more news regarding other members in due course.

Powell, who is also a member of Quatro, Scott & Powell alongside The Sweet's Andy Scott and Suzi Quatro, is currently recording a solo album with his bandmates in the Occasional Flames, Paul Cookson and Les Glover. The Occasional Flames themselves will also be releasing an album later in the year.

Don Powell's Slade have already established a presence on Facebook, posting, "We are really looking forward to this and we know that the band are already in early rehearsals, choosing a brand new set list with Don being able to drive the band not just on drums now but also in the musical direction he wants.

"Expect loads of classic Slade songs, and other numbers that Don has played on or have influenced him through his career."

Don Powell originally hooked up with Dave Hill in 1964 in The Vendors, a Midland-based act whose first recording was entitled Don't Leave Me Now.