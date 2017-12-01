Glam royalty Quatro, Scott & Powell launch Long Way From Home single

Glam supergroup Quatro, Scott & Powell have released a new single, Long Way From Home. The track is taken from the trio’s self-titled debut album, which was released in much of the world in early 2017, but finally makes its UK debut on December 8.

“We released the album first in Australia and Asia,” says Suzi Quatro, who’s joined in QSP by The Sweet’s Andy Scott and Slade’s Don Powell. “The tour was called ‘Leather Forever, and it was my 32nd tour of Australia, which continues to be a huge market for me!

“My husband thought it would be a great idea to ‘test’ the album , and have Quatro, Scott & Powell open for me, so I supported myself! Onstage was great — it really worked — and the album got to 16 in the charts. When we got back to The UK, we started to look around for the best label to put this out in all the other key territories. This took time, obviously… and now here we are!”

What’s the song about? “The three of us,” says Quatro, “on the road forever, for most of our lives. The lyrics very much reflect what we’ve all been through. We are always a long way from home!”

Quatro, Scott & Powell might just be releasing their debut album now, but the project’s been on the backburner for more than a decade, since Scott produced Quatro’s 2006 comeback album Back To The Drive. “My husband, Rainer Haas, noticed that there was some musical chemistry going on,” says Quatro. “He suggested we do something together, and that we used Don Powell. We all loved the idea, then we all got crazy busy until a couple of years ago.”

The album features a number of cover versions, including Dr John’s classic I Walk on Gilded Splinters, John D. Loudermilk’s Tobacco Road, and Bob Dylan’s Just Like A Woman, as well as some self-penned numbers. “In the beginning it was fun returning to our roots by recording a few covers,” says Quatro. “But eventually we started to write original songs which gave the album substance. We have created something we are all very proud of… QSP!”

Quatro, Scott & Powell is out now.

Quatro, Scott & Powell Tracklist

Slow Down Long Way From Home Tobacco Road If Only Bright Lights Big City Pain (Band Version) Just Like a Woman Mend A Broken Heart The Price of Love Broken Pieces Suite I Walk On Gilded Splinters Late Nights Early Flights Little Sister Fever (New Track) Tossin’ and Turnin’ (New Track) Pain (Orchestral)

