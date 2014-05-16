Skyharbor launch Pledge campaign

Skyharbor have launched a Pledge campaign in the hope that fans will help them apply "touches of genius" to their second album.

The follow-up to 2012’s Blinding White Noise: Illusion and Chaos has been written and almost fully recorded. But the band would like to recruit accomplished help for the finishing touches, in the form of producer Forrester Savell (Karnivool, Animals As Leaders, Dead Letter Circus) and animator Jess Cope (Steven Wilson, Devin Townsend, Storm Corrosion).

Founder Keshav Dhar says: “After working so hard on these songs this last couple of years, we knew we wanted the album to sound as good as it possibly can, so we’ve decided to enlist the immense talents of Forrester Savell.

“We also hope to create a beautiful, epic, animated video, for which we have approached the brilliant animator Jess Cope.

“Just imagining the final product, with the touches of genius from these two people, makes us incredibly excited. By funding this unique Pledge project, we sincerely believe our fans will receive something to be cherished fondly for a very long time.”

Pledge points start at £8 and run to £500 for a custom cover version and £2000 for an exclusive original song. Find out more via the band’s PledgeMusic page.

Skyharbor play the Download festival at Donington next month.