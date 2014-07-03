Skindred & InMe set for Breakout

Skindred and InMe have been added to the line up for Breakout Festival.

The event make sits debut this year, taking place at Brighton Racecourse on Saturday, September 27. Other bands among the latest batch to be added to the bill are Glamour Of The Kill, Despite My Deepest Fear and Idiom.

Acts already confirmed were Funeral For A Friend, The Blackout, Silent Screams, Betraying The Martyrs and The Qemists.

Steven Webster of Skindred’s management firm 7pm, says: “As a resident of Brighton it’s great to see a proper rock/metal festival launching to cater for the heavier genres of music.

“As I see it as something that’s often overlooked and it’s time to see Brighton rock again, especially with such a great array of talented rock acts coming out of the city at the moment.”

Discounted tickets, costing £25, are available until Monday, July 14. See the festival website for details.