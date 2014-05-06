Sixx slams Stryper's Sweet over book claims

Nikki Sixx has bit back at Stryper singer Michael Sweet's claims that Motley Crue's biography is full of tall tales.

Crue bass player Sixx responded to Sweet’s swipe by posting a message on Facebook, claiming that the Stryper frontman had no right to comment on his experiences and his battle with drug addiction.

His post reads: “Non addicts talking shit about people who have fought for their lives to beat their addiction…..‪#‎MichaelSweet‬ #‎OhHeHasABookForSale? #‎GodBlessTheChildrenOfTheBeast #SobrietyRocks #‎Sad.”

In a previous interview with Music Enthusiast, Sweet claimed Crue’s official biography The Dirt – Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band and Sixx’s own memoir The Heroin Diaries: A Year In The Life Of A Shattered Rock Star were “stretched”.

In the interview, to plug his own book Honestly: My Life And Stryper Revealed, Sweet says: “Is it as controversial as Motley Crue? No, but I think half of what we hear about Motley Crue is BS anyway, like when you hear stories about Nikki Sixx dying three times and whatnot. It’s, like, how stretched is that?

“Half of the stuff I read in these autobiographies I just kind of roll my eyes at, because I just think that a lot of these guys just did so many drugs and drank so much booze that their minds aren’t too clear in terms of remembering the past exactly as it went down.”

Sweet is not the first to question the credibility of Sixx’s book. Former Crue member John Corabi previously said he found it hard to believe someone on heroin would be capable of keeping a diary.