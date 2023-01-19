Sir Mick Jagger has posted his first TikTok and he couldn't be more delighted

Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones have both joined TikTok and posted their first videos. Guitarist Keith Richards is already on the popular social media platform, having signed up in late 2021.

Jagger's first video finds the sprightly frontman in typically energetic form, jigging around enthusiastically to the sounds of the Stones' 1968 classic Sympathy For The Devil.

"Hello TikTok!" exclaims Jagger, pointing at the camera. "We have joined your world!"

He goes on to instruct viewers to follow both him and the band, before expressing anticipation about what fans will get up to with the Stones' back catalogue and signing off with a trademark squeal.

Richards' latest message, meanwhile, finds the guitarist on what appears to be a tropical island, wishing followers a happy new year before promising that new music from the band is on the way.

The Rolling Stones' full back catalogue is now available for TikTok users to use in their videos – fans are being encouraged to "move like Jagger, shred like Keith and show off their best stones-inspired looks."

Last weekend the Stones released a live version of the classic Wild Horses, taken from GRRR Live!, their upcoming live album, which is due to be released on February 10.

GRRR Live! will released as a triple black vinyl set, with an indies-only version on white vinyl, and a red vinyl variant that's only available from the babd's website (opens in new tab). It's also released on 2CD, DVD + 2CD, BluRay+ 2CD. Full tracklist below.

GRRR Live! Tracklist

CD1

Get Off Of My Cloud

The Last Time

It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)

Paint It Black

Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)

Wild Horses

Going own (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)

Dead Flowers

Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)|

Doom And Gloom

One More Shot

Miss You

Honky Tonk Women

Band Introductions

CD2

Before They Make Me Run

Happy

Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)

Start Me Up

Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)

Brown Sugar

Sympathy For the Devil

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction