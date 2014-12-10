Sir Christopher Lee releases new Christmas song

The man behind Lord Saruman, Dracula and Count Dooku (to name but a few) has released his third Christmas single in as many years.

Having released A Heavy Metal Christmas in 2012 and A Heavy Metal Christmas Too last year, the 92-year-old legend has returned with the third instalment of his festive trilogy – Darkest Carols, Faithful Sing.

It’s basically a mashup of Jingle Bells, Silent Night, My Way and Little Drummer Boy. It’s been released via his own label Charlemagne Productions because why not, eh?