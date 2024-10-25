Simon Godfrey updates on what might be the final Shineback album

Fresh from his acclaimed UK dates, UK prog rocker Simon Godfrey has given an update on the proposed third album from his Shineback project, the band he formed in the wake of Tinyfish going on hiatus.

"It was due to be released this year but several issues have pushed the release back to 2025," Godfrey explains, as he reveals he has finally rested back control of his entire back catalogue and plans to make it available.

"The first is a creative issue. I have written and recorded all of the tracks, save the one big number that serves as the centerpiece for the entire album. I’ve always maintained that a song has to raise the hairs on the back of my neck in excitement before I deem it worthy to be included on a Shineback record. All three attempts I’ve currently made have resolutely failed to pass that ‘hair’ test.

"As with all previous Shineback records, any new album has to be a creative step forward from the last. This is something I take very seriously as in all likelihood, this will be the final Shineback album. I want to do it justice and acceptable is just not good enough.

"The second issue is time. After my recent shows in the UK, I promised myself that I would start in on completing my book and after recently regaining control of my 25-year back catalogue, I am determined to reissue these records in one place via Bandcamp. To consolidate my entire body of work in one place is something I have dreamed about for years. I simply can’t turn my back on these two deeply exciting projects.

"So that is where we stand as of October 2024. My dance card is full to bursting and the best thing I can say right now is all good things come to those who wait."

Godfrey recently released a new compilation album entitled How I Was Defeated in June, featuring tracks from his post Tinyfish projects such as Tidehouse, The Black Bag Archive and Tribe Of Names as well as three previously unreleased songs.

