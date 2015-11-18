Simon Godfrey prepares archive EP series

Simon Godfrey is gearing up to release a series of digital archive EPs, made up of material written over the past 20 years.

The first instalment, Black Bag Archive (Volume 1), is to be launched on November 30, containing six previously unreleased tracks.

He’s released a short video trailer to introduce the Black Bag Archive concept.

Godfrey says: “Into Idle Fury was going to be the lead cut from the fourth Tinyfish album that never was. 2nd Bravest In The Queue was put together in California a couple of weeks back. Ghost Train is an outtake from The Big Red Spark sessions. Weak Machine (Original Demo) was recorded literally inside a closet in Lambeth.

“Papaya Whip was recorded in two sessions almost five years apart – I must have been listening to Brian Eno by the sound of it._ Wear My Name_ is probably one of the bleakest lyrics I’ve ever written.”

He adds: “If all goes according to plan, there will be a free bonus track too, featuring yours truly and a progtastic guest.”

The Black Bag Archive EPs will be initially available via Bad Elephant Music and Godfrey’s Bandcamp page.