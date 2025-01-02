Simon Godfrey announces new Fine Modern Gentleman record label

UK prog rocker Simon Godfrey has announced the formation of a new record label through which he plans to overhaul his extensive back catalogue.

Last October Godfrey told Prog that he planned a final Shineback album, which had been pushed back to 2025, as the first release, to then move on to working his way through his recently regained back catalogue.

Writing on his Facebook page this morning, Godfrey announced that "this has been in the planning stages for many months and will start out life purely as a Bandcamp label, releasing all the music I currently have at my fingertips. My hope is to expand operations as the catalogue grows.

:As with the Motherland 10th Anniversary reissue, I will be remixing, and remastering everything from solo work, Tinyfish, Shineback and Tidehouse through to vintage projects like Men Are Dead, Simon Walsh and even Freefall.

"I have tons of demos, live recordings and long unavailable albums in the archives. Using the new label and a recently upgraded studio setup, I will be dusting off these old recordings and restoring them to their former glory in order to share them with you all.

"This will be a significant endeavour that is going to take a number of years to complete but I’m totally up for the task. Expect the first new FMG release in early 2025."

Godfrey released a compilation album last year, entitled How I Was Defeated, which featured tracks from his post Tinyfish projects such as Tidehouse, The Black Bag Archive and Tribe Of Names as well as three previously unreleased songs.

