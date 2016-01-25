Simo stream Let Love Show The Way

Simo have streamed their album Let Love Show The Way in full.

All 10 track can be heard ahead of its release on January 29 (Friday) via Mascot Label Group.

Frontman Simo recently said of the work: “We live and die by the take. We don’t edit, – and if there are overdubs, they’re minimal. I want it to be unaffected and pure.

“For me, the music that always resonates most is when a performance is captured. That’s what I love, and that’s what we go for.”

Let Love Show The Way is available for pre-order now. The Nashville trio tour North American later this month, then play Europe and the UK in April.