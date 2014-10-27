Simmons tells women to expect worst from men

Gene Simmons says women should not depend on men and has advised them to build a career and make their fortune before having children.

The Kiss star – who has come under fire for a string of controversial comments in recent months – says men will inevitably leave their partner high and dry so women should expect the worst in any relationship.

He appears on a talkshow to discuss comments made in his new self help book Me, Inc.: Build an Army of One, Unleash Your Inner Rock God, Win in Life and Business.

The bass player tells Fox News: “Let’s all agree that women should not depend on men, because statistics tell us they will run out on you for all kinds of reasons.

“The other problem is the economics of relationships. It costs so much money to be in a relationship where the men, predominantly, go out and earn a living.

“He’s immature, he’s in his 20s, he’s a little boy. A few years ago he had lunch delivered to him by his mom. Next second he’s got a family and he’s got to figure out what to do.

“The less you depend on a man for emotional, but especially financial support, the better off you will be. You’re a woman and you have maybe 20 years, from when you’re 20 until you’re 40, until you procreate. You want to make sure that child has a household that’s full of love but especially that you can afford to support.

“Assume the worst. Assume that man is going to run out on you. We talked about how many tyres your car has. It has five tyres because the assumption is you will get a flat tyre, so assume the man’s not gonna be there.

“Why not devote your time in those early years to making your fortune, have a career.”

Simmons view that “rock is dead” has led a host of musicians to hit back, while his earlier comments on depression and poverty were also met with anger.