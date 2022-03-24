Silverchair's Daniel Johns enters rehab after drink-driving car crash arrest

Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns has admitted himself to rehab, following his arrest for drink-driving after a car crash in the Hunter region of New South Wales, Australia.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, New South Wales police reported that Johns was driving northbound on the Pacific Highway, when his vehicle allegedly collided with a van travelling south.

Following a roadside breath test, the 42-year-old musician was "arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace police station where he underwent a secondary breath analysis which returned an alleged reading of 0.157," NSW Police said in a statement.

In a subsequent posting today (March 24) on Instagram, Johns referenced the fact that he got "lost" while driving, and said he would be "self admitting to a rehabilitation centre."

“As you know, my mental health is a work in progress," he writes. "I have good days and bad days but it’s something I always have to manage.

"Over the last week I began to experience panic attacks.

“Last night I got lost while driving and I was in an accident. I am ok, everyone is ok.

"Alongside my therapy, I've been self-medicating with alcohol to deal with my PTSD, anxiety and depression. I know this is not sustainable or healthy.

“I have to step back now as I’m self admitting to a rehabilitation centre and I don’t know how long I’ll be there. Appreciate your love and support as always.”



Earlier this week, Johns announced the launch o a charity, the FutureNeverFund. He says the foundation will exist “to help people and animals who would never have a future if not for some financial intervention.”

A new solo album from Johns, FutureNever, is scheduled for release on April 22.