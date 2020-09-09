Silver Apples' Simeon Coxe dead at 82

Simeon Coxe, the founder of cult electronic duo Silver Apples has died aged 82. He had been suffering from progressive lung condition, Pulmonary Fibrosis.

A statement from his record label said: "Simeon Coxe of Silver Apples peacefully pasted away at 4am on Tuesday 8th Sept 2020. He was 82 years old (June 4th 1938 to Sept 8th 2020).

He had been battling with a progressive lung condition, Pulmonary Fibrosis, which made it difficult for him to breath without oxygen.

Simeon is survived by his long term companion and creative collaborator, Lydia Winn Levert, brother David Coxe (and wife Foster) and his nephew Aaron Coxe and family.

Silver Apples, leaves a lasting legacy and contribution to electronic music with their ground breaking sound that has influenced many artists over the years, right up to the present day.

Rest in Peace Simeon."

Coxe formed Silver Apples with drummer Danny Taylor in 1967 after a stint in rock band The Overland Stage Electric Band. Using a self-built synthesiser, the b and were one of the first to use electronic music outside of academia.

The band released two albums during their first stint, 1968's self-titled Silver Apples and Contact a year later. A third album remained unreleased and the band originally split in 1970.

They reformed as a four-piece in 1996, releasing three albums in 1998, Beacon, The Garden and Decatur, splitting again a year later. Taylor died in 2005 but Coxe took the band back out on the road in 2006. Their final album, Clinging To A Dream, was released in 2016.