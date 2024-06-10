Shinedown frontman Brent Smith says he has seen music "cure cancer"

Shinedown singer Brent Smith has told an interviewer that he has "seen songs cure cancer".

Smith's comment came in response to the interviewer from Rock Sugar Magic saying that Shindown's music helped her friend in a battle with the disease.

He said: "I've seen songs cure cancer. It's pretty powerful. I've gotta tell you, though, that's something that, especially in the last few years, I've noticed it more like, music is a powerful thing."

The vocalist said something similar back in 2019. In an interview with Syracuse.com, Smith said: "Music and song are the only things I know that can create an emotion from nothing.

"If you’re in a bad mood, it can put you in a better mood; if your heart’s broken, it can heal it. I’ve watched music cure cancer. That is why it is so powerful."

On the question of whether music can cure cancer, Cancer Research UK say: "Music therapy cannot cure, treat or prevent any type of disease, including cancer.

"But some research shows that music therapy can help people with cancer reduce their anxiety. It might also help to improve quality of life and reduce symptoms and side effects."

Smith's cancer comment in the interview with Rock Sugar Magic has raised eyebrows, with one fan saying on YouTube: "Hey Brent, you wanna apologize to cancer-stricken people for spreading lies that songs actually cure cancers in this interview?

"People like that pray all the time to see another day. What are you telling them, giving them this false hope? I was sorry for anybody with a cancer watching this. That was straight garbage, dude. Be real."

The interview can be viewed below.