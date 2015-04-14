Shinedown album ‘almost complete’

Shinedown’s fifth album is almost complete, according to the band’s vocalist Brent Smith.

They confirmed they were working on the follow-up to 2012’s Amaryllis in February, with Smith calling the material “beautifully beautiful.”

Announcing a 14-date US tour, the frontman says on Facebook: “We have a lot in store for 2015, and beyond. We have been working on our fifth album for the better part of two years and it’s almost complete.

“That being said, we felt it was time to return to the road to let everyone know we are 100% back, and ready to entertain.”

The as-yet-untitled album is expected to arrive in the coming months, while their US tour will start in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Support will be provided by Nothing More. More dates will be issued in due course.