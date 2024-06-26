Shawn Crahan says Slipknot will release new music “really soon”

Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan has said that the nu metal titans will release new music “really soon”.

The 54-year-old, who co-founded Slipknot in 1995, made the revelation in a new interview with Revolver.

“​​Well, one thing I can say is this: There’s always going to be new Slipknot music,” Crahan said when asked about new songs from the band.

“But we’ve also said that there is a filter, and we are the filter, and that filter must go through everyone. And when I was telling you that we’re doing a lot better communicating, now apply that to communicating about music.

The musician continued: “I can say that there’s gonna be music sooner than you can imagine, delivered to you in a way you can’t imagine.

“And I’m excited because we're not on a label. And there’s a lot of dismay with that, you know what I mean? But there’s also a lot of middle fingers with that. I love it, you know? Come and get us, or we’ll come to get you!”

Last month, Slipknot confirmed long-standing rumours that they’d written a new song called Long May You Die.

The band posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Slipknot fans are talking amongst themselves about Long May You Die being a new song written during the recent recording sessions.

“You’re right. You’re absolutely right.”

Slipknot’s new music will be the band’s first with former Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande, who officially joined in April to replace Jay Weinberg. Weinberg was dismissed in November.

Slipknot will tour extensively in 2024 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

Crahan has previously teased that the band will play the album in full and host some intimate concerts this year.

See the full list of announced dates below.

Aug 06: Noblesville, Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Aug 09: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Aug 10: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Aug 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 14: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH

Aug 15: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 17: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON, Canada

Sep 01: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

Sep 07: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 08: Ridgefield RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater, WA

Sep 09: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Sep 13: Inglewood Intuit Dome, CA

Sep 15: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Sep 17: Austin Moody Center, TX

Sep 18: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 21: Des Moines Water Works Park, IA

Oct 11: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 19: São Paulo Knotfest Brasil, Brazil

Nov 08: Guadalajara Calle 2, Mexico

Nov 09: Mexico City Parque Bicentenario, Mexico

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 09: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 21: London O2 Arena, UK