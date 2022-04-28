Sharon Osbourne offers update on Ozzy's health: "He's got one more operation left"

Sharon Osbourne, wife and manager to national treasure Ozzy, has given an update on the singer's health during an appearance on Piers Morgan's talk show Uncensored.

Two years ago, Ozzy revealed that he had been battling Parkinson's disease. Since then, he has been plagued with neck and spine issues following a severe fall in 2019, endured a life-threatening staph infection in his thumb, and was hospitalised with the flu. Due to the vocalist's numerous ailments, he's been unable to perform and has inevitably been forced to postpone tour dates multiple times.

Now, heading towards the latter end of his recovery, Sharon has revealed that Ozzy has only one operation left.

"He's doing okay. He's got one more operation left to do and then he's dying to come back home," she says, referring to the family's planned return to the UK.

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail newspaper reported that Ozzy had applied for permission to install a "rehabilitation" wing at his mansion in Buckinghamshire, England. The extension will feature "an abundance of stopping and sitting" spaces, "discreet grab rails and aids" and "soft non-slip surfaces" alongside a self-contained nurse's flat. There is additionally a "pool house orangery", "garden room" and a "health and welfare exercise studio", apparently.

According to the architect's plans, the new renovation has been designed to create a peaceful and comfortable space to help encourage a swift recovery.



‘It is the ambition that the design creates a transition of flowing inside outside garden spaces, largely lit by natural light with folding doors opening up views,’ says architect Lynne Walker.

In November 2021, Ozzy announced that his No More Tours 2 European trek, which was originally scheduled for 2019 and then rescheduled three times, was once again postponed. The new dates will now take place in May and June in 2023, with Judas Priest in suppprt.