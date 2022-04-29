Ozzy Osbourne has Covid, wife Sharon confirms

Ozzy Osbourne has been diagnosed with Covid, his wife and manager Sharon has confirmed. The news is the latest in a series of health setbacks for the Prince Of Darkness, with Sharon tearfully revealing the diagnosis on new, UK-based TV show The Talk.

“I spoke to him and he’s OK," she said in a segment aired yesterday (Thursday April 28). "I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We’ve gone two years without him catching Covid and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

Sharon was visibly emotional as she confirmed the news about her husband, announcing that she will be returning to the US immediately to be with him while he recovers and vowing to “hold him and kiss him” while wearing “about three face masks”.

“My family’s my life,” she added. “I can’t believe my luck. I’m missing the show and I’ve only been there three days.” She also insisted that she wouldn't need to be in the US for too long, confidently predicting that Ozzy will bounce back. “You’re going to see me back on air in a week," she stated, "because I know we’re going to get my husband back on his feet and we’re going to get a negative test by next week”.

Ozzy has had to repeatedly postpone plans for a UK and European tour with fellow British metal legends Judas Priest owing to a combination of pandemic and personal health issues. In 2019, Ozzy had a brush with pneumonia and had a serious fall the same year that required surgery.

He has also been dealing with Parkinson's disease for some years after revealing that he was battling the condition in January 2020. Never one to stay down for too long, Ozzy has also been busy at work on a brand new, star-studded studio album, which is anticipated to be released later this year.

Watch Sharon confirm the news about Ozzy's Covid diagnosis below. Here's hoping Ozzy is back on his feet again ASAP.