Sharon Osbourne in quarantine after granddaughter gets coronavirus

Concerns over the spread of coronavirus have forced Sharon Osborne into quarantine, after her three-year-old granddaughter Minnie tested positive for the virus.

“I don't have it,” Osbourne reassured viewers of US television show The Talk. “I keep testing negative, but you have to be safe.”

Mrs O went on to say that her granddaughter is “doing good” after contracting the virus from someone who works for her son, Jack, but cautioned that the news “goes to show you … that children can get COVID.”

Giving his own thoughts on the pandemic on Apple Music recently, Ozzy Osbourne suggested that it might be 2022 before he returns to the road. “I don't think it's going to get ship shape until the end of next year,” he forecasted.

Ozzy also insisted that, despite his desire to return to the road, he wouldn’t be volunteering to be one of the first people to try out any new untested vaccines.

“I'm not going to be number one on that fucking new vaccine,” he stated. “I don't want to be the first one to wake up with a set of fucking antlers in the morning!”