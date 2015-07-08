Shardborne stream Living Bridges in full

Shardborne have streamed all seven tracks of debut album Living Bridges ahead of its release later this week.

The Irish instrumental outfit previously debuted their video for Room Within A Room via Prog.

Shardborne say: “We wouldn’t consider Living Bridges to be a direct continuation of our EP Aeonian Sequence.

“The songwriting process has pretty much stayed the same – but since there have been a few years since the EP’s release, our musical tastes, styles and interests have changed.

“We felt we had much more to work with when we began writing for Living Bridges.”

The album was mixed by mixed by Jamie King, known for his work with Between The Buried And Me and Scale The Summit. It’s released via Out On A Limb Records on July 10.