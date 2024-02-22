Sexual assault case against Aerosmith's Steven Tyler dismissed as judge rules his alleged actions did not pose “serious risk of physical injury”

By Paul Brannigan
( Classic Rock )
published

US judge dismisses former model's case against Steven Tyler on allegations dating back to 1975

Steven Tyler
(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

A sexual assault case against Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has been thrown out by a US judge who ruled that the singer's alleged actions at the time, back in 1975, did not pose “serious risk of physical injury” to the plaintiff.

The lawsuit against Tyler, filed in November last year under New York City's Victim of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act, was brought by former model Jeanne Bellino, who was 17 at the time she met Tyler, who was then 27. Bellino claims that the singer pushed her into a phone booth as the pair walked down New York's Sixth Avenue with Tyler's entourage, and assaulted her.

The claim filed by Bellino's legal team, stated: “While holding her captive, Tyler stuck his tongue down her throat, and put his hands upon her body, her breasts, her buttocks and her genitals, moving and removing clothing and pinning her against the wall of the phone booth .As Tyler was mauling and groping Plaintiff, he was humping her pretending to have sex with Plaintiff. Others stood by outside the phone booth laughing and as passersby watched and witnessed, nobody in the entourage intervened.”

Bellino also alleged that Tyler assaulted her a second time on the same day, at his hotel.

The lawsuit stated that Bellino “has suffered and will continue to suffer, great pain of mind and body, severe and permanent emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation, physical, personal and psychological injuries” as a result of the alleged assault. She allegedly required hospital treatment in the wake of the incident, and revealed that she still takes medication “to cope with the sexual assault and has suffered long-term physical injury associated with the trauma.”

Ruling in Tyler's favour, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan states that Bellino’s accusations against the singer were not admissible under the law because Tyler’s actions did not pose “serious risk of physical injury.”

Bellino has until March 13 to resubmit her case.

Tyler is currently also contesting a lawsuit related to the alleged sexual assault of a minor. Julia Misley, formerly known as Julia Holcomb, is the plaintiff in the lawsuit, which includes charges of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, allegedly occurring during a three-year relationship she had with the singer in the mid-'70s.

In his 2011 memoir Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?, Tyler writes about his relationship with a 16-year-old "girlfriend to be", claiming that her parents signed over custody to him so he could travel out of state with her. References to the relationship are also made in the Aerosmith biography Walk This Way, with Tyler calling it a “tricky situation all around.”

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.