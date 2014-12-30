Set Your Goals future 'uncertain'

Set Your Goals frontman Matt Wilson says the band’s future is “uncertain.”

The Californian outfit have never formally confirmed a split, although they went quiet in 2012 and have made no official announcements since.

Wilson, responding to a string of questions from fans on the group’s Facebook page, says: “I’ve gotten a ton of angry messages asking for an answer on the status of the band. The truth is, we just don’t know the future for certain and don’t want to get people’s hopes up or give any information that could end up being untrue.

“As a band, we are laying low for a while and busy individually with our adult lives. We haven’t ‘broken up’ per se, we’re just focusing on other things for the time being.”

Wilson explains that guitarist Dan Coddaire recently got married and is moving to the other side of the US and that fellow vocalist Jordan Brown is pursuing a career in film.

He adds that drummer Mike Ambrose builds furniture for a living and also plays in the bands US Light Brigade and What’s Eating Gilbert.

Second guitarist Audelio Flores Jr also plays with What’s Eating Gilbert, bassist Joe Saucedo is working with the band Great Collapse while Wilson himself runs Calaveras Records and is part of Snoop Dogg’s touring crew.

Set Your Goals have released three albums, the most recent of which was 2011’s Burning At Both Ends.