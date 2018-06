Set It Off have released a video for their track The Haunting.

The promo features the Florida band in live action and the song is taken from their second album Duality.

Set It Off say: “What a year it’s been. This live music video is just from a sample of some of the amazing shows we played this year.

“This is my life, my passion, my joy, my art. Please share so that others can hear this song and watch our performance that we work so hard on.”

Set It Off tour North America next year with Tonight Alive.