Seether, No Devotion for Reading And Leeds

Seether, Baroness and No Devotion are among the latest batch of acts to be added to the lineup for this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

Hardcore heroes The Bronx – along with their alter ego Mariachi El Bronx – Japanese outfit Bo Ningen, two-piece rockers God Damn and pop punk band As It Is have also been announced for the twin events, which take place on the weekend of August 28-30.

South African post-grunge giants Seether play the Festival Republic Stage, while No Devotion – who rose from the ashes of Lostprophets with Geoff Rickly on vocals – are set to appear on The Pit stage along with Baroness.

Metallica, Mastodon, New Found Glory, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal Blood and Babymetal have previously been confirmed for the festivals.

For full lineup and ticket details, visit the Reading and Leeds website.